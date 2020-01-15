Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up about 0.8% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after acquiring an additional 327,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paypal by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,353,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,831 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 6,747.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,158,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.16. 3,130,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.72.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.09.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

