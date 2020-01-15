Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Short Interest Down 9.8% in December

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,872. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Paychex alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 36.7% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 130,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

PAYX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.62. 1,491,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,013. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. Paychex has a 52 week low of $67.30 and a 52 week high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.