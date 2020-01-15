Paul M. Silva Sells 860 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $197,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,826.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $233.26.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,136,626 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,434,000 after acquiring an additional 82,061 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 81,697 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.