Patten Group Inc. Invests $305,000 in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,874,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,884,000 after buying an additional 185,576 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period.

Shares of AIA opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0602 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

