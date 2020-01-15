Patten Group Inc. Has $483,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10,853.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,790,000 after buying an additional 3,631,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,897,635,000 after buying an additional 686,421 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Danaher by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after buying an additional 365,772 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Danaher by 16.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,518,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,895,000 after buying an additional 363,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 179.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after buying an additional 360,427 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR opened at $161.39 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $104.04 and a 12-month high of $161.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.17.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.