Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after acquiring an additional 291,587 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,966,000 after purchasing an additional 288,244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 838.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 260,044 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5,479.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 283,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 94,508 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $53.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.7161 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $8.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.52%.

