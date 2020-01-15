Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.5% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $137.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $120.37 and a 1-year high of $138.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.0157 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

