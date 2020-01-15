Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Buys 6,230 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 0.9% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $1,480,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 529,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 129,718 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 140.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 641,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,149,000 after acquiring an additional 375,074 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $1,324,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

