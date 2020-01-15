Partnerre (NYSE:PRE.PH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.15

Shares of Partnerre Ltd (NYSE:PRE.PH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.15 and traded as high as $27.44. Partnerre shares last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 45,296 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15.

Partnerre Company Profile (NYSE:PRE.PH)

PartnerRe Ltd. is the holding company engaged in the international reinsurance and insurance business. The Company operates in three segments: Non-life, Life and Health, and Corporate and Other. The Non-life segment’s operations are classified as North America, Global (Non-U.S.) Property and Casualty (Global (Non-U.S.) P&C), Global Specialty and Catastrophe.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Partnerre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partnerre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.