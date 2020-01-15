Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,500 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 741,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 258,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE:PSN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 96,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,370. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. Parsons has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $43.85.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Several research analysts have commented on PSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Parsons to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

