Parkside Advisors LLC Takes $269,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AI Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. AI Financial Services LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 52-week low of $59.21 and a 52-week high of $69.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.21.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.598 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

