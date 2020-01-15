Parkside Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average of $83.96. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $79.14 and a one year high of $85.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1873 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

