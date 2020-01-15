Parkside Advisors LLC Acquires 9,328 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.2574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.