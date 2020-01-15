Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.46.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.50. 30,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,383. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $212.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total transaction of $174,514.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,172.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,427 shares of company stock worth $2,263,771 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 124,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 62.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 138,363 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.