Paragon Advisors LLC Takes $308,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,731,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,632,392,000 after acquiring an additional 478,602 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,034,615,000 after acquiring an additional 266,095 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $172.00 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

