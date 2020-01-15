Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTN. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Palatin Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

PTN opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.78.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 58,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,176 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the second quarter worth $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,318,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 329,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.