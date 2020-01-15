PAL Network Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One PAL Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top and Kyber Network. PAL Network has a total market cap of $193,160.00 and $4,729.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAL Network has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.51 or 0.04239711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00202280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00132761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PAL Network launched on January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet . PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network . The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET

PAL Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Kyber Network, CoinBene, Bilaxy, DOBI trade, DDEX, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

