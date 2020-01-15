PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,365 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after buying an additional 154,735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 73,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,774. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.