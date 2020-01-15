Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC downgraded Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.89.

OR traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.22. 261,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,594. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.00 and a 1 year high of C$17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.27.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$109.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

