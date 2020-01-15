ORIX (NYSE:IX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.99

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.99 and traded as high as $85.04. ORIX shares last traded at $84.46, with a volume of 35,063 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average of $78.04.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIX (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

