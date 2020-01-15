Origo (OGO) Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Origo token can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and Hotbit. Origo has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $1.11 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origo has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00036957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $529.95 or 0.05984007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00025256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036308 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00119397 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001524 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,908,836 tokens. Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

