Orbs (ORBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.87 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Orbs has a total market cap of $11.87 million and approximately $318,137.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.40 or 0.04249436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00200806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00132382 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,017,251,117 tokens. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

