Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Reduced by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.0% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 12,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

