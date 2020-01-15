Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 6,437.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,955,000 after buying an additional 9,989,718 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Oracle by 62.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after buying an additional 2,146,084 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after buying an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,546,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,627,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444,704. The firm has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.