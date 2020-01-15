Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.50

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 16595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTEX. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.13 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 72,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Open Text in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Open Text by 1.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,893,000 after purchasing an additional 70,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

