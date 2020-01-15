oOh!Media (ASX:OML) Shares Up 1.4%

oOh!Media Ltd (ASX:OML) shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$3.77 ($2.67) and last traded at A$3.74 ($2.65), 970,414 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.69 ($2.62).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.51. The firm has a market cap of $896.21 million and a P/E ratio of 42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76.

oOh!Media Company Profile (ASX:OML)

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; classic and digital signs in shopping centers, airport terminals, and lounges, as well as in cafés, pubs, universities, office buildings, and gyms; classic and digital street furniture signs; classic and digital rail, and classic format advertising in public transportation corridors, including rail; and online sites for millennials, students, flyers, small businesses, and city-based audiences.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for oOh!Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for oOh!Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.