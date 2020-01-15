Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.45. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 11,943,136 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONTX. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.48.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 967.77%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director E Premkumar Reddy purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Fruchtman purchased 149,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,885.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 826,055 shares of company stock valued at $170,887. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

