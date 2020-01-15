Omnitude (ECOM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $97,398.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Omnitude has a market cap of $375,724.00 and $97,398.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omnitude has traded up 80.5% against the US dollar. One Omnitude token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.51 or 0.04239711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00202280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00132761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude’s launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omnitude Token Trading

Omnitude can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

