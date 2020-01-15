Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.08.

OLLI traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 97,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,132. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $281,968.75. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $791,273.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,507.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,730.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

