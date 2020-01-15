Odyssey Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, IDEX, Huobi and HitBTC. Odyssey has a market cap of $2.89 million and $907,875.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,484,771,060 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, FCoin, LBank, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

