Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.96, 5,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 290% from the average session volume of 1,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $41.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.