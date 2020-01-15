NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $275.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

NVDA opened at $247.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.53. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $131.00 and a 12-month high of $252.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,052,000 after buying an additional 2,885,660 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after buying an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $214,576,000 after buying an additional 407,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after buying an additional 358,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

