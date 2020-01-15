Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 8.3%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd (CVE:NBVA)’s stock price fell 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 11,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 34,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67.

About Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in public cloud environments. It operates through two segments, Software Development and Commercialization, and Token Network and Token Sales. The company develops, commercializes, and licenses cloud-based security software.

