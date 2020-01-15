Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 64,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.95. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $471.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $205,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.