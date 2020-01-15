Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
NUAN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 64,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.95. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $19.45.
In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $205,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nuance Communications Company Profile
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
