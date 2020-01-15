Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Novocure alerts:

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $9,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,572,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 80,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $6,384,701.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,463,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,977 shares of company stock valued at $45,409,691. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Novocure by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.41. The stock had a trading volume of 691,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,119. Novocure has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average is $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.43 and a beta of 2.37.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novocure will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.