Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 3.4% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 22.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Novartis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $94.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,694. The firm has a market cap of $217.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.22. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.70 and a one year high of $95.66.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

