Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 3.0% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.60. 1,546,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,694. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The firm has a market cap of $217.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.22.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

