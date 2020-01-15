Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.79

Shares of Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.79 and last traded at C$30.79, with a volume of 100380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.18.

NVU.UN has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Northview Apartment REIT from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northview Apartment REIT from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Northview Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.19.

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.02, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

