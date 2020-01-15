Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 472,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $94,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 333,913 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $829,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 119.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,954,210,000 after purchasing an additional 88,933 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.89. 1,544,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,016. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $211.46. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

