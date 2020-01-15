Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NDLS has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of Noodles & Co stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,053. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $292.09 million, a PE ratio of 348.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Noodles & Co by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Noodles & Co by 61.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Noodles & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

