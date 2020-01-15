Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Holdings Lowered by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 299,000 shares during the quarter. Noodles & Co comprises 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 1.09% of Noodles & Co worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDLS. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 535,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,053. The firm has a market cap of $292.09 million, a PE ratio of 343.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.04.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Noodles & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

