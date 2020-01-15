Nmcn (LON:NMCN) Shares Down 0.9%

Nmcn Plc (LON:NMCN) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 540 ($7.10) and last traded at GBX 560 ($7.37), approximately 1,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565 ($7.43).

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 599.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 570.85.

Nmcn Company Profile (LON:NMCN)

nmcn plc engages in the civil, building and mechanical, and electrical engineering businesses in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division specializes in the construction of new build and refurbishment projects, social housing, student accommodation facilities, and health and primary care centers.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Nmcn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nmcn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.