Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nike to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

NKE stock opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $103.89. The company has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

