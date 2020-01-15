Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,280,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,114,930,000 after purchasing an additional 780,269 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,892,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $578,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.19.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.79. 4,207,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,144. The company has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average is $90.76.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

