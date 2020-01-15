Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.71. 2,478,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,390,419. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.76. The company has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.