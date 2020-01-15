Nexty Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69,544.00 (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Nexty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene. Nexty has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $69,544.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexty has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io . The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

