NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $3.85 on Wednesday, hitting $251.58. 1,538,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,718. The firm has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $170.75 and a fifty-two week high of $247.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

