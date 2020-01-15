NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.92.

NYSE NEE traded up $4.21 on Wednesday, reaching $251.94. The stock had a trading volume of 93,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $170.75 and a 12-month high of $247.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

