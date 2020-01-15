News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NWS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. 933,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,256. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. News has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.44.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 238,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 132,718 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth $195,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of News by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

