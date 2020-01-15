Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 3,750 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 568,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 110,381 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.44. 4,729,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,669. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $108.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average is $108.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

